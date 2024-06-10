Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe hopes he has credit in the bank ahead of summer's challenges

Chairman Paraag Marathe says he hopes he has the trust of the Leeds United supporters ahead of what could be a challenging summer for the Whites.

It will Marathe's first full summer in the job, having stepped up from vice-chairman to chairman last July when his 49ers Enterprises group bought out Andrea Radrizzani.

Missing out on promotion back to the Premier League in May's play-off final presents Leeds with challenges which the points deductions elsewhere over the past 12 months mean they have to take seriously.

With transfer instalments to pay off this month, Leeds will have to sacrifice at least one key player and Championship player of the year Crysencio Summerville has been widely linked to a number of Premier League clubs.

Supporters, though, will be eager to keep homegrown talent Archie Gray, who is also attracting interest.

Marathe will also have to negotiate the return of Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca, Diego Llorente and the Euro 2024-bound pair of Max Wober and Rasmus Kristensen, who left on loan last season, and tread carefully politically to ensure the investment from Red Bull – a group with a history of upsetting supporters on the continent – is seen as a positive.

He hopes the work he has already done at the club has fans on his side.

"I hope I have developed a reputation – or if not I hope I continue to develop the reputation – that I mean what I say and I say what I mean," said the American.

MATEHODICAL: Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe

"I'm not one for platitudes or trying to under-promise and overdeliver or the other way around.

"I like to be practical and call it like I see it.

"The second thing is I pride myself on trying to be very methodical and strategic in how we go about executing our plan.

"That means trying to get too high when things are good or not too low when things are down.

"We have a plan and a plan on how to execute our plan and I want to make sure we continue down that path. With Daniel (Farke, the manager) we have a long-term commitment with each other.

"Will there be speed bumps like we've just had? Certainly. But do I feel confident about what I think it's supposed to look like – the squad, the performance, the stadium, the overall club and how we fit within the community? I'm committed to chasing that goal.