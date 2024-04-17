On a frustrating afternoon for the Whites, John had a brief confrontation with Blackburn staff members after remonstrating with fourth official Keith Stroud. John had seemingly been angered by Patrick Bamford being denied a penalty when he went to ground inside the box.

John was shown a red card and has now been hit with an FA misconduct charge. He has been given until Friday, April 19, to respond.

Leeds United's assistant manager has been hit with an FA misconduct charge. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

A statement issued by the FA read: “Leeds United's assistant manager has been charged with misconduct following their game against Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship on Saturday, 13 April.

“It's alleged that Christopher John's behaviour around the 97th minute was improper, and he has until Friday, 19 April, to provide a response.”