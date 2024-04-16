Southampton boss Russell Martin makes Championship promotion race claim after heaping pressure on Leeds United
Leeds have not won any of their last three league games, whereas Southampton have collected three victories in their last three. With the Saints finding form at the right time, the Whites are now looking over their shoulders.
Southampton moved to within three points of Leeds with their win over Preston and have a game in hand on Daniel Farke’s men.
Speaking after his side’s latest victory, Martin said: “I think it was a brilliant performance with some really beautiful stuff. It has been a big week for us. It has changed the dynamic. We were written off some point ago but the players have stuck at it and been resilient.
“We have the opportunity to take the points off teams around us but if we have to take care of the next one against Cardiff and if we don’t then the others become a bit pointless.”
Ipswich Town still sit top of the table, with Leicester City sat in second. Leeds and Southampton are set to do battle on the final day of the Championship season, with an automatic promotion place potentially up for grabs for both sides.
The danger posed by Southampton was recognised post-match by Preston boss Ryan Lowe, who claimed the Saints will be a “real force” in the play-offs if they do not go up automatically.
Lowe said: “The be all and end all was the first half has cost us. The game plan that we set out to do in the first half was nowhere near. The game was probably over at half-time at 3-0. You can’t give a team like Southampton chances like that because they’re a fantastic team.
“The game plan was to try and nullify their strengths and capitalise on their weaknesses and we didn’t really do either. They could end up going up automatically, if not they’re going to be a real force in the play-offs.”
