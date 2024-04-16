Leeds have not won any of their last three league games, whereas Southampton have collected three victories in their last three. With the Saints finding form at the right time, the Whites are now looking over their shoulders.

Southampton moved to within three points of Leeds with their win over Preston and have a game in hand on Daniel Farke’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after his side’s latest victory, Martin said: “I think it was a brilliant performance with some really beautiful stuff. It has been a big week for us. It has changed the dynamic. We were written off some point ago but the players have stuck at it and been resilient.

Russell Martin led Southampton to a win over Preston North End. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

“We have the opportunity to take the points off teams around us but if we have to take care of the next one against Cardiff and if we don’t then the others become a bit pointless.”

Ipswich Town still sit top of the table, with Leicester City sat in second. Leeds and Southampton are set to do battle on the final day of the Championship season, with an automatic promotion place potentially up for grabs for both sides.

The danger posed by Southampton was recognised post-match by Preston boss Ryan Lowe, who claimed the Saints will be a “real force” in the play-offs if they do not go up automatically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe said: “The be all and end all was the first half has cost us. The game plan that we set out to do in the first half was nowhere near. The game was probably over at half-time at 3-0. You can’t give a team like Southampton chances like that because they’re a fantastic team.