The midfielder’s contract expired at the end of the 2022/23 season, although he was invited to be part of pre-season training at the club. Leeds had reportedly offered him a fresh deal but it has been confirmed his time at the club has come to an end.

He joined the club back in 2018 and struggled with injury throughout his five years in West Yorkshire, but still leaves with almost 100 appearances for the Whites to his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement issued by Leeds read: “Adam Forshaw has left Leeds United following his contract expiring last month. Forshaw joined the Whites from Middlesbrough in January 2018 and went on to appear 91 times for the club in all competitions.

He joined the club back in 2018. Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

“Adam faced an injury battle during his time at Elland Road, but he fought back to regain full fitness and featured several times towards the end of last season, giving everything to try and keep Leeds in the top flight.

“Not only has Adam been an important player over the years, but he has also been a leader behind the scenes, who has always gone above and beyond for the club and community.