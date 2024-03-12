Leeds United 'considering' swoop for Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea-linked defender
The 20-year-old is a player known to Whites boss Daniel Farke, as he played under him at Borussia-Park. A Germany under-21 international, Netz is well thought of in his home country but Leeds are not the only club said to be interested.
According to GiveMeSport, Leeds are scouting Netz but face competition from Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. The Premier League trio are said to be monitoring his progress, which could make it difficult for Leeds to strike a deal if they do indeed try to.
A left-back by trade, Netz is a product of the Hertha BSC academy and made the switch to Monchengladbach in 2021. He has since racked up 73 appearances for the club, scoring twice and registering 13 assists.
Junior Firpo has been the first-choice left-back at Elland Road this season, although has come under fire at times for his lack of consistency. Sam Byram has also been deployed in the left-back spot but has struggled with injury.
Netz has featured regularly in the Bundesliga this season, therefore it is difficult to envisage Leeds standing a chance of securing his services if they do not escape the Championship this term.
The Whites currently sit second in the table, three points behind league leaders Leicester City and a point ahead of third-placed Ipswich Town.