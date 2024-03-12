The 20-year-old is a player known to Whites boss Daniel Farke, as he played under him at Borussia-Park. A Germany under-21 international, Netz is well thought of in his home country but Leeds are not the only club said to be interested.

According to GiveMeSport, Leeds are scouting Netz but face competition from Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. The Premier League trio are said to be monitoring his progress, which could make it difficult for Leeds to strike a deal if they do indeed try to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A left-back by trade, Netz is a product of the Hertha BSC academy and made the switch to Monchengladbach in 2021. He has since racked up 73 appearances for the club, scoring twice and registering 13 assists.

Luca Netz has been linked with Leeds United. Image: Reinaldo Coddou H./Getty Images

Junior Firpo has been the first-choice left-back at Elland Road this season, although has come under fire at times for his lack of consistency. Sam Byram has also been deployed in the left-back spot but has struggled with injury.

Netz has featured regularly in the Bundesliga this season, therefore it is difficult to envisage Leeds standing a chance of securing his services if they do not escape the Championship this term.