Leeds returned to the Championship’s top two with a 2-0 win over the Owls, heaping pressure on their promotion race rivals ahead of the Saturday round of fixtures.

Patrick Bamford opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time before Wilfried Gnonto doubled the Leeds advantage after the break.

McCormack was among those in attendance and was caught on video singing with Leeds fans in the Hillsborough concourse. When it was McCormack’s turn to get a chant going, he opted to salute defender Junior Firpo.

Leeds United fans watched their side overcome Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

At 37, McCormack’s professional playing days are behind him but he recently made an appearance for ambitious non-league outfit Doncaster City. Prior to that outing, he had a spell as a player and director of football at Liversedge.

He spent a total of four years at Elland Road, leading the Leeds line admirably during a turbulent chapter in the club’s history. He made 157 appearances for the club, scoring 58 goals.