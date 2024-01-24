The former Scotland international made a shock return to football back in July, arriving at Liversedge to combine playing duties with the role of director of football.

He has barely featured for the eighth-tier side on the pitch and has now moved on after just six months. Liversedge issued a brief statement via X, formerly Twitter, to confirm the news.

It read: “We can confirm that Ross McCormack has left Liversedge FC by mutual consent. Though it has not worked out for both parties, we wish Ross all the best for the future, and we are grateful for his time with us. No further comments will be made.”

Former Leeds United marksman Ross McCormack has left Liversedge. Image: Ashley Feder/Getty Images

McCormack, now 37, was once adored down the road from Liversedge at Elland Road, where he spent four years. He made 157 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 58 goals and registering 31 assists.

He left in 2014 to join Fulham and enjoyed two goal-laden spells at Craven Cottage.