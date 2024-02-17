Once the chief marksman at Elland Road, McCormack will now ply his trade in the Central Midlands League Premier Division North. He has agreed terms with Doncaster City, who were established in 2022 by football agent Willie McKay.

In an announcement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Doncaster City confirmed the former Scotland international would be with the club “for a short period”.

A statement shared on X read: “We can confirm that Ross McCormack has left Liversedge FC by mutual consent. Though it has not worked out for both parties, we wish Ross all the best for the future, and we are grateful for his time with us. No further comments will be made.”

Doncaster City unveiled McCormack shortly after confirming the capture of former Celtic and Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew.

McCormack, now 37, was a firm favourite among fans at Elland Road during his four years with the club. He scored 58 goals in 157 appearances for the Whites before departing for Fulham in 2014.