Leeds United dance in the rain as win over Derby County emphasises changing of the times

Storm is a word commonly associated with the modern-day rivalry between Leeds United and Derby County.

It was once the ‘spygate’ storm that dominated discourse surrounding the two clubs – but six years is a long time in football.

As the two clubs met for the first time in the 2024/25 season, it was Storm Darragh on the minds of fans who stood shivering in the baltic West Yorkshire weather.

A different type of storm was the centre of attention but it was not the only change blatantly obvious to those watching on.

Joe Rodon opened the scoring for Leeds United against Derby County. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Broadcasters may continue to dangle the ‘spygate’ carrot as a marketing tool but the Whites and the Rams have moved in wildly different directions since the 2018/19 campaign.

A huge gulf in quality between the clubs has grown and allowed Leeds to dominate despite the trying conditions.

“I could have asked for a few more goals perhaps, but nevertheless it was a top performance,” said Leeds boss Daniel Farke. “The game after a loss is always difficult, because a loss always does something to your confidence and you could feel it perhaps in the first 10 or 15 minutes when we were a bit hectic with our decision-making on the ball.

“But after that we were all over them and didn’t allow them to have one chance. This win was even more comfortable than the scoreline and we could and should have scored a few more.

Daniel Farke was pleased to see Leeds United bounce back from their defeat to Blackburn Rovers with a win. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

"Overall, it was a pretty dominant performance and to deliver this, after a bit of an unlucky loss for us at Blackburn, makes me pretty happy and just gives confidence to the lads.”

The conditions were something of a leveller early on but instead of waiting for the storm to pass, Leeds found a way to dance in the rain.

They sprayed the ball across the wet surface with elegance, leaving Derby chasing shadows.

At no point throughout 90 minutes did Derby ever look capable of forcing their way back into contention.

Joe Rodon and Max Wober each opened their Leeds accounts and the 2-0 scoreline remained intact all afternoon.

It cannot have been encouraging for Derby that three of the five players Leeds introduced from the bench boast senior international caps.

The other two, Largie Ramazani and Mateo Joseph, have represented Belgium and Spain at under-21 level respectively.

The lacklustre visitors were powerless to halt the onslaught and remained under pressure before the sound of the merciful full-time whistle.

“Out of all the games we’ve played, that was the most unbalanced game I think we’ve played in,” said Derby boss Paul Warne. Even our fastest players couldn’t get past their defenders.

"I think it’s fair to say, and that’s the most uncomfortable I’ve felt on the side of the pitch.

"The lads are giving us everything and I can’t criticise them, but fundamentally there was a gulf in class. I can’t dispute that, so Leeds are going to be right up there.”

It speaks volumes for the level of expectation at Elland Road that the team Warne purred over have faced a lot of criticism of late.

Leeds are firmly in the promotion hunt but the inquest into their defeat to Blackburn Rovers was not the first to feature some fierce condemnation.

Such a level of scrutiny is something Farke has grown accustomed to.

“I’m not sure if Elland Road will ever be patient,” Farke conceded. “We are the most emotional club in the country and probably in the whole of western Europe.

"After a win, we are always, more or less, champions of the world. After a loss, the world goes down. I think our supporters are the biggest asset of the club and we love this, we love to play in this enthusiastic atmosphere.

"Everyone is fully behind the club. Sometimes, after a bad result, it’s not that easy for the players to keep going with criticism. Also, after a win, the praise is a bit too high. It’s important for me as a manager to lead this group and to stay level. I like that Elland Road is always with us."

Opponents putting bodies behind the ball has been a common theme at Elland Road this season. Derby followed the trend, setting up with a rigid back five that was often protected by a midfield bank of four.

“You see what all the opponents are doing, they are coming here and parking the bus,” said Farke. “We played the top sides at home, Sheffield United and Burnley, they all take their offensive players out, they all change to a five or a six at the back and put their other players in who can defend. It’s always difficult.”