All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Leeds United deals 'at standstill' despite £5m Bundesliga man travelling to England for talks

Leeds United have reportedly hit roadblocks in their attempts to sign two of their transfer targets.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 09:57 BST

The transfer window closes this week and Leeds are among the clubs seemingly not yet finished with the market.

Interest in Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Nadiem Amiri has been well documented, while reports have also suggested a desire to sign Joseph Paintsil from Genk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, according to The Athletic, these moves are at a standstill.

Interest in Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Nadiem Amiri has been well documented. Image: SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty ImagesInterest in Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Nadiem Amiri has been well documented. Image: SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images
Interest in Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Nadiem Amiri has been well documented. Image: SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images

The report states a £5m fee was negotiated for Amiri and that he travelled to England for talks, but returned home having not undergone a medical or indicated intention to join.

Paintsil, on the other hand, is reportedly still in Europe and in the midst of financial wrangling with Genk over bonuses potentially owed to him.

Therefore, although Leeds are said to be hoping for additions before the deadline, the aforementioned moves do not appear to be progressing.

Related topics:EnglandLeeds