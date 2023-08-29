Leeds United deals 'at standstill' despite £5m Bundesliga man travelling to England for talks
The transfer window closes this week and Leeds are among the clubs seemingly not yet finished with the market.
Interest in Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Nadiem Amiri has been well documented, while reports have also suggested a desire to sign Joseph Paintsil from Genk.
However, according to The Athletic, these moves are at a standstill.
The report states a £5m fee was negotiated for Amiri and that he travelled to England for talks, but returned home having not undergone a medical or indicated intention to join.
Paintsil, on the other hand, is reportedly still in Europe and in the midst of financial wrangling with Genk over bonuses potentially owed to him.
Therefore, although Leeds are said to be hoping for additions before the deadline, the aforementioned moves do not appear to be progressing.