Leeds United have reportedly hit roadblocks in their attempts to sign two of their transfer targets.

The transfer window closes this week and Leeds are among the clubs seemingly not yet finished with the market.

Interest in Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Nadiem Amiri has been well documented, while reports have also suggested a desire to sign Joseph Paintsil from Genk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, according to The Athletic, these moves are at a standstill.

Interest in Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Nadiem Amiri has been well documented. Image: SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images

The report states a £5m fee was negotiated for Amiri and that he travelled to England for talks, but returned home having not undergone a medical or indicated intention to join.

Paintsil, on the other hand, is reportedly still in Europe and in the midst of financial wrangling with Genk over bonuses potentially owed to him.