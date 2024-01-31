The 26-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from Burnley throughout the current window, having slipped down the pecking order since the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

Early on in the window, it was reported a verbal agreement with Hull City had been struck, while he has also been linked with Leeds and Southampton. However, it appears he is future many now be at Turf Moor.

According to reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Benson has been convinced to remain at Burnley at least until the end of the current campaign.

Manuel Benson has been afforded just four Premier League outings for Burnley this season. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Posting on X, formerly, Twitter, he said: “Vincent Kompany spoke to Manuel Benson, convincing him to stay a Claret (at least) until the rest of the season. Player’s totally focused and will be involved to maintain Burnley FC in Premier League. After Southampton FC, Leeds United now OFF.”

Benson was instrumental as Burnley escaped the Championship last season, scoring 12 goals and registering three assists as the Clarets lifted the title.