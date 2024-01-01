The 26-year-old was a key figure for the Clarets last season, helping Vincent Kompany’s side clinch the Championship title in stylish fashion. However, he has found opportunities limited this term.

He has made just four Premier League appearances and has been linked with a move to Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton. According to Hull Live, Hull are hoping to land the wideman and have entered talks over a loan switch. Hull are said to be keen to get a deal done quickly with the January transfer window now open.

Benson is also understood to have options overseas, as well as in England’s second tier. Landing the Belgian would be a statement of intent from Hull, who have already utilised the loan system this season.

Manuel Benson was influential as Burnley sealed promotion to the Premier League last season. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

They have also done business with Burnley already, having secured the services of Scott Twine on a temporary basis in the summer.

It now appears possible Benson could become Hull’s second addition of the window, following the club’s capture of veteran forward Billy Sharp.