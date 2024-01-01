All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Hull City 'have verbally agreed' loan deal for Burnley winger linked with Southampton

Hull City have reportedly struck a verbal agreement with Burnley over a loan move for winger Manuel Benson.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Jan 2024, 13:32 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 13:32 GMT

The 26-year-old was a key figure for the Clarets last season, helping Vincent Kompany’s side clinch the Championship title in stylish fashion. However, he has found opportunities limited this term.

He has made just four Premier League appearances and has been linked with a move to Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton. According to Hull Live, Hull are hoping to land the wideman and have entered talks over a loan switch. Hull are said to be keen to get a deal done quickly with the January transfer window now open.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Benson is also understood to have options overseas, as well as in England’s second tier. Landing the Belgian would be a statement of intent from Hull, who have already utilised the loan system this season.

Manuel Benson was influential as Burnley sealed promotion to the Premier League last season. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesManuel Benson was influential as Burnley sealed promotion to the Premier League last season. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Manuel Benson was influential as Burnley sealed promotion to the Premier League last season. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

They have also done business with Burnley already, having secured the services of Scott Twine on a temporary basis in the summer.

It now appears possible Benson could become Hull’s second addition of the window, following the club’s capture of veteran forward Billy Sharp.

The Tigers sit seventh in the Championship, just outside the play-offs, although could jump back into the top six with a win over lowly Sheffield Wednesday. The two sides are set to do battle in front of the Sky Sports cameras at 5:15pm (January 1).

Related topics:SouthamptonBurnleyBilly SharpPremier LeagueEngland