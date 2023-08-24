All Sections
Leeds United dealt transfer blow as international midfielder 'rejects' offer

Leeds United appear to have been dealt a blow in their reported pursuit of Germany international Nadiem Amiri.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Aug 2023, 09:39 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 09:43 BST

The 26-year-old is said to have been the subject of a formal bid from Leeds, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming the Whites had proposed a four-year contract for the attacking midfielder.

However, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed Amiri has rejected this offer as he is keen to join French outfit Marseille.

Marseille had previously been reported to be leading the race for Amiri, who is currently on the books of Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Leeds United appear to have been dealt a blow in their reported pursuit of Germany international Nadiem Amiri. Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesLeeds United appear to have been dealt a blow in their reported pursuit of Germany international Nadiem Amiri. Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
He has been with the club since 2019, when he joined from Hoffenheim.

If Amiri has indeed turned Leeds down, it will be a blow to the Whites at a key stage of the transfer window.

Deadline day is fast approaching and Leeds have made just four new additions, meaning manager Daniel Farke is operating with a threadbare squad following a spate of exits.

