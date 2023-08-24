Leeds United appear to have been dealt a blow in their reported pursuit of Germany international Nadiem Amiri.

The 26-year-old is said to have been the subject of a formal bid from Leeds, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming the Whites had proposed a four-year contract for the attacking midfielder.

However, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed Amiri has rejected this offer as he is keen to join French outfit Marseille.

Marseille had previously been reported to be leading the race for Amiri, who is currently on the books of Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

He has been with the club since 2019, when he joined from Hoffenheim.

If Amiri has indeed turned Leeds down, it will be a blow to the Whites at a key stage of the transfer window.