The 25-year-old only joined the Whites in January but featured under four different head coaches – Jesse Marsch, Michael Skubala, Javi Gracia, and Sam Allardyce. The Austria international impressed across his 16 Premier League outings but could not prevent the club dropping into the second tier.

Posting on Instagram today (June 6), Wober said: “Dear fans, I received the warmest of welcomes last January and was able to fulfill my dream of playing in the Premier League for this big and special club.

“Although I always gave it all I have, our season ended in a nightmare. It’s still hard to give words to the disappointment of being relegated. I want to thank you for the unrelenting support you gave us throughout the whole season, regardless of the results."

