Leeds United defender Max Wober breaks silence on relegation from Premier League with heartfelt message to fans

Leeds United defender Max Wober has issued a statement on the club’s relegation from the Premier League.
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 13:59 BST

The 25-year-old only joined the Whites in January but featured under four different head coaches – Jesse Marsch, Michael Skubala, Javi Gracia, and Sam Allardyce. The Austria international impressed across his 16 Premier League outings but could not prevent the club dropping into the second tier.

Posting on Instagram today (June 6), Wober said: “Dear fans, I received the warmest of welcomes last January and was able to fulfill my dream of playing in the Premier League for this big and special club.

“Although I always gave it all I have, our season ended in a nightmare. It’s still hard to give words to the disappointment of being relegated. I want to thank you for the unrelenting support you gave us throughout the whole season, regardless of the results."

The 25-year-old only joined the Whites in January but featured under four different head coaches. Image: STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty ImagesThe 25-year-old only joined the Whites in January but featured under four different head coaches. Image: STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images
Wober was briefly reunited with his former head coach after arriving at Elland Road, having worked with Marsch during the American’s time in charge of Red Bull Salzburg. He was one of several players plucked from the Red Bull network by Leeds, following in the footsteps of the likes of Rasmus Kristensen and Tyler Adams.

