Leeds United defender Robin Koch is reportedly on Manchester United’s shortlist.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:28 BST

The 26-year-old has spent the last three years at Elland Road, making 77 appearances in all competitions. However, according to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, he is on the radar of Leeds’ bitter rivals Manchester United.

Koch’s first campaign was hampered by injury and he endured fitness struggles again during the 2021/22 season. However, he featured in all but two of Leeds’ Premier League fixtures in their ill-fated 2022/23 season. It has been reported that “loose talks” have taken place, although it remains unclear whether or not Koch will be lining up at Old Trafford next season.

A number of high-profile members of the Leeds squad have been linked with exits since relegation to the Championship was confirmed. USA international Tyler Adams is among those to have been linked with a move away, as is fellow midfielder Marc Roca.

The defender joined Leeds in 2020. Image: Bruce RollinsonThe defender joined Leeds in 2020. Image: Bruce Rollinson
The defender joined Leeds in 2020. Image: Bruce Rollinson
Related topics:Robin KochManchester UnitedElland RoadSky SportsPremier LeagueUSA