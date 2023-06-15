The 26-year-old has spent the last three years at Elland Road , making 77 appearances in all competitions. However, according to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg , he is on the radar of Leeds’ bitter rivals Manchester United .

Koch’s first campaign was hampered by injury and he endured fitness struggles again during the 2021/22 season. However, he featured in all but two of Leeds’ Premier League fixtures in their ill-fated 2022/23 season. It has been reported that “loose talks” have taken place, although it remains unclear whether or not Koch will be lining up at Old Trafford next season.