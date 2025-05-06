Leeds United, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City among clubs represented in final Yorkshire Team of the Week
There are two nominations apiece for new champions Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers, plus newly-promoted Bradford City and also Sheffield Wednesday.
One apiece also for Hull City, Barnsley and Rotherham United. And who is the manager?
Goalkeeper
Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday)
Nice end to the season and shone at Watford.
Defence
Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)
Leadership, solidity and class at Plymouth.
Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers)
Redoubtable at Notts for title-winning Rovers in possibly his last game for the club.
Hakeem Odoffin (Rotherham United)
Another potentially playing in his final game for his club on Saturday. The Millers’ most consistent player of a tough season finished well against Peterborough.
Midfield
Matt Crooks (Hull City)
Showed his penchant for goals with a huge one at Fratton Park to help City clinch Championship survival.
Richie Smallwood (Bradford City)
Back in the side and kept his head on an afternoon of huge tension and ultimately glory for the Bantams.
Antoni Sarcevic (Bradford City)
Secured the sixth promotion of his career from the fourth tier in the most dramatic way possible.
Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday)
Indefatiguable, strong and committed in possibly his Owls swansong.
Forwards
Manor Solomon (Leeds United)
His cross led the Leeds’ leveller at Argyle and then wrote his name in United folklore with the last-gasp title-winner.
Davis Keillor-Dunn (Barnsley)
A brace at Reading crowned a magnificent maiden season with the Reds - 19 for the campaign.
Rob Street (Doncaster Rovers)
Rovers go-to-man since January. A super tally of 12 goals in 22 games in a golden loan, culminating in his title-winning brace at Meadow Lane.
Manager/head coach: Grant McCann (Doncaster Rovers)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.