No less than seven clubs are included in our final Yorkshire Post Team of the Week for the 2024-25 campaign.

One apiece also for Hull City, Barnsley and Rotherham United. And who is the manager?

Goalkeeper

Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday)

Nice end to the season and shone at Watford.

Defence

Leadership, solidity and class at Plymouth.

Ethan Ampadu impressed for Leeds United in their title-clinching game at Plymouth Argyle. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers)

Redoubtable at Notts for title-winning Rovers in possibly his last game for the club.

Hakeem Odoffin (Rotherham United)

Another potentially playing in his final game for his club on Saturday. The Millers’ most consistent player of a tough season finished well against Peterborough.

Midfield

Matt Crooks (Hull City)

Showed his penchant for goals with a huge one at Fratton Park to help City clinch Championship survival.

Richie Smallwood (Bradford City)

Back in the side and kept his head on an afternoon of huge tension and ultimately glory for the Bantams.

Antoni Sarcevic (Bradford City)

Secured the sixth promotion of his career from the fourth tier in the most dramatic way possible.

Bradford City defeated Fleetwood Town to secure promotion. | George Wood/Getty Images

Callum Paterson (Sheffield Wednesday)

Indefatiguable, strong and committed in possibly his Owls swansong.

Forwards

Manor Solomon (Leeds United)

His cross led the Leeds’ leveller at Argyle and then wrote his name in United folklore with the last-gasp title-winner.

Davis Keillor-Dunn (Barnsley)

A brace at Reading crowned a magnificent maiden season with the Reds - 19 for the campaign.

Rob Street (Doncaster Rovers)