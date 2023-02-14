Leeds United duo, Sheffield United defenders and NINE Yorkshire teams represented in our Team of the Week

Sheffield United and Leeds United have two player nominations apiece and there are also two votes for Bradford City.
Here's our line-up in a novel 3-4-2-1 formation.
Goalkeeper
Cam Dawson (Sheffield Wednesday)
Has caught the eye since stepping in for David Stockdale and made a keynote penalty save to deny Ipswich's Conor Chaplin in League One's big promotion clash on Saturday.
Defence
Luke Ayling (Leeds United)
Back to his best in the meeting with the old enemy and produced a performance of heart, character and tenacity.
Jack Robinson (Sheffield United)
Solid at the back and a threat in the box. Scored a well-taken goal and also shuddered the post against Swansea.
Alfie Jones (Hull City)
Produced a very commanding performance as Hull again showed iron-clad defensive resolve at Stoke - their third clean sheet on the bounce.
Midfield/wing-backs
Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United)
A real marauding threat to Swansea all game and involved in a few goals. In form.
Tyler Adams (Leeds United)
Relished the midfield cauldron against Manchester United and was a real force with US team-mate Weston McKennie.
Oli Rathbone (Rotherham United)
Produced another performance of tigerish tenacity at Blackpool and has been instrumental in the Millers' mini-revival.
Jordan Williams (Barnsley)
Pretty flawless at the back and showed great energy and came up with a very well-taken goal against Cambridge to help consolidate Barnsley's play-off berth.
Attacking midfield
Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)
Showed what he brings to the table with a timely brace as play-off aspirants Rovers claimed an important win at Swindon.
Riley McGree (Middlesbrough)
Produced another splendid contribution as the Boro bandwagon continued at Cardiff. Coolly-taken late goal.
Forward
Andy Cook (Bradford City)
Back in the goals with a very important one for City at high-flying Stevenage to follow his strike versus Mansfield.
Manager/head coach
Mark Hughes (Bradford City)
Got one over on the old rascal Steve Evans in a key game in the League Two promotion race.