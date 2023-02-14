Leeds United duo, Sheffield United defenders and NINE Yorkshire teams represented in our Team of the Week

NO LESS than NINE clubs are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Weekend.

Sheffield United and Leeds United have two player nominations apiece and there are also two votes for Bradford City.

Here's our line-up in a novel 3-4-2-1 formation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper

Luke Ayling is held by Fred and Wout Weghorst in Sunday's big game at Elland Road (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Cam Dawson (Sheffield Wednesday)

Has caught the eye since stepping in for David Stockdale and made a keynote penalty save to deny Ipswich's Conor Chaplin in League One's big promotion clash on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence

Luke Ayling (Leeds United)

Jack Robinson of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the second goal against Swansea on Saturday (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Back to his best in the meeting with the old enemy and produced a performance of heart, character and tenacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Robinson (Sheffield United)

Solid at the back and a threat in the box. Scored a well-taken goal and also shuddered the post against Swansea.

Alfie Jones (Hull City)

Jordan Williams celebrates scoring Barnsley's second goal in the 2-0 win over Cambridge (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Produced a very commanding performance as Hull again showed iron-clad defensive resolve at Stoke - their third clean sheet on the bounce.

Midfield/wing-backs

Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United)

A real marauding threat to Swansea all game and involved in a few goals. In form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough goalscorer Riley McGree (Picture: Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Tyler Adams (Leeds United)

Relished the midfield cauldron against Manchester United and was a real force with US team-mate Weston McKennie.

Oli Rathbone (Rotherham United)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Produced another performance of tigerish tenacity at Blackpool and has been instrumental in the Millers' mini-revival.

Jordan Williams (Barnsley)

Pretty flawless at the back and showed great energy and came up with a very well-taken goal against Cambridge to help consolidate Barnsley's play-off berth.

Attacking midfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)

Showed what he brings to the table with a timely brace as play-off aspirants Rovers claimed an important win at Swindon.

Riley McGree (Middlesbrough)

Produced another splendid contribution as the Boro bandwagon continued at Cardiff. Coolly-taken late goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward

Andy Cook (Bradford City)

Back in the goals with a very important one for City at high-flying Stevenage to follow his strike versus Mansfield.

Manager/head coach

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Hughes (Bradford City)