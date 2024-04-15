Leeds United emerge as 'surprise suitor' for ex-Chelsea and Crystal Palace man once valued at £33m
The 30-year-old, a Premier League winner with Chelsea, now plies his trade in Turkey with Fenerbahce. Despite not being a regular starter for the club, he has delivered a 22-goal haul this season.
He is out of contract at the end of the season and according to Turkish outlet Star, Fenerbahce are willing to sit down and discuss fresh terms with the forward.
However, the report claims Leeds have emerged as an interested party. If Batshuayi is not tied down to a new deal, he could potentially be available for Leeds to snap up as a free agent.
Landing someone of Batshuayi’s calibre on a free transfer would arguably represent shrewd business for a host of Premier League clubs, especially considering Chelsea once signed him for a reported £33m.
He was in and out of the Blues side and played most of his football out on loan while on Chelsea’s books. The Belgium international had stints with Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palace and Besiktas before eventually leaving Chelsea on a permanent basis last summer.
Leeds have previously been linked with the forward, although it is hard to imagine Batshuayi wanting to play Championship football. Promotion to the Premier League, therefore, could prove crucial if the Whites do indeed want to land his signature.
Daniel Farke’s side currently sit third in the Championship table, just two points adrift of top spot despite having failed to win any of their last three league games.
