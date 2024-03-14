The 30-year-old is currently plying his trade in Turkey with Fenerbahce, where he has enjoyed success in front of goal this season. He has made 34 appearances in all competitions for the club, delivering an impressive 20-goal haul.

His tally is more impressive considering he has been used mostly as a substitute, being afforded just one league start.

Michy Batshuayi had two loan spells at Crystal Palace. Image: Ian Walton - Pool/Getty Images

He has been linked with Leeds before and according to Turkish outlet Aksam, the Whites are expected to knock on Fenerbahce’s door at the end of the season.

Batshuayi first arrived in England in 2016, joining Chelsea from Marseille. He spent six years on the books at Stamford Bridge but played the bulk of his football out on loan.

He did, however, play a part as the Blues clinched the Premier League title in 2017. After temporary spells at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palace and Besiktas, he finally left Chelsea permanently in 2022.

Considering Batshuayi is a top-flight player, Leeds’ chances of securing his signature may depend on the division they find themselves playing in next season.