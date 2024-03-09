It has been another thrilling 24 hours in the second tier, where tense battles are being played out at the top and bottom. The weekend was kicked off in South Yorkshire, where two-in form sides collided under the Hillsborough lights.

Wednesday remain within touching distance of safety but the same cannot be said for Rotherham United, who were condemned to their second consecutive 5-0 defeat.

Although the Millers look doomed, it is proving incredibly difficult to predict who will land in the other two relegation zone spots.

Following another hectic round of fixtures, here is the latest predicted Championship table as generated by Sky Bet odds.