Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs waiting to snap up Ben Johnson if he leaves West Ham United this summer.

The 24-year-old, a right-back by trade, was heavily linked with Leeds during the January transfer window. However, a move did not materialise and Leeds instead turned to Connor Roberts.

Roberts has shown promise in his appearances for the Whites but the club do not appear to have turned their back on Johnson. According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are waiting in the wings if Johnson departs the Hammers this summer.

The report claims West Ham are looking to retain their academy product and have tabled a final contract offer in order to do so. Johnson will reportedly snub the offer and seek a fresh opportunity this summer.

Leeds are not the only club said to be interested, with Championship rivals Southampton also linked. Premier League sides Everton and Wolves are also reportedly waiting to strike, as are Scottish giants Rangers.

Landing a player of Johnson’s calibre on a free transfer would arguably be a coup for any of the aforementioned side. A former England under-21 international, Johnson has racked up over 100 senior appearances for West Ham.

Teenage sensation Archie Gray has been deployed at right-back for Leeds for the majority of the 2023/24 season. However, central midfield is his natural position and Sam Byram has been used in defence to move Gray further forward in recent weeks.