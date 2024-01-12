The Whites have already seen two defenders depart this month, leaving Daniel Farke short on options at full-back. Djed Spence had his loan spell at Elland Road cut short before fan favourite Luke Ayling was allowed to seal a switch to Middlesbrough.

Farke has kept his cards relatively close to his chest regarding potential incomings, although The Athletic have claimed Leeds are interested in striking a loan deal for Hammers defender Johnson.

A product of West Ham’s academy, he is closing in on 100 appearances for the the club but has been a bit-part player under David Moyes this term. His start against Brighton & Hove Albion on New Year’s Day was his first of the season in the Premier League.

Ben Johnson has slipped down the pecking order at West Ham United. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Leeds are also said to have monitored Forest defender Neco Williams, although Forest are said to be reluctant to allow the Wales international to depart. Williams has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Forest this season and has featured in each of their last five league fixtures.

Williams’ international teammate, Burnley’s Connor Roberts, is also described as being on Leeds’ radar.