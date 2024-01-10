Leeds United are reportedly set to step up their hunt for reinforcements, with Burnley’s Connor Roberts said to be a target.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, the search for reinforcements will be stepped up at Elland Road. Roberts has been named as a target, while his Wales teammate Chris Mepham is also said to have been mentioned.

Mepham currently plies his trade in the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth, although has been afford just five Premier League outings this season. He has been an unused substitute in each of the club’s last five Premier League games, last featuring in the league over a month ago.

Burnley's Connor Roberts is said to be a target for Leeds United. Image: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Roberts has been with Burnley since 2021 but has slipped down the pecking order at Turf Moor. His last league start was in October, when Burnley were brushed aside by Brentford.

Wales already have plenty of representation in the Leeds squad, with Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James already on the books. If Roberts and Mepham were to arrive in West Yorkshire, it would increase the number of Wales internationals in Daniel Farke's squad to five.