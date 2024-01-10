Leeds United to 'step up' signings hunt with Burnley and AFC Bournemouth stars linked
The Whites look set to lose another defender, with club stalwart Luke Ayling understood to be closing in on a move to Middlesbrough. If his exit is confirmed, he will become the second defender to depart Elland Road in the current window following Djed Spence’s return to Tottenham Hotspur.
According to journalist Darren Witcoop, the search for reinforcements will be stepped up at Elland Road. Roberts has been named as a target, while his Wales teammate Chris Mepham is also said to have been mentioned.
Mepham currently plies his trade in the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth, although has been afford just five Premier League outings this season. He has been an unused substitute in each of the club’s last five Premier League games, last featuring in the league over a month ago.
Roberts has been with Burnley since 2021 but has slipped down the pecking order at Turf Moor. His last league start was in October, when Burnley were brushed aside by Brentford.
Wales already have plenty of representation in the Leeds squad, with Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James already on the books. If Roberts and Mepham were to arrive in West Yorkshire, it would increase the number of Wales internationals in Daniel Farke's squad to five.
Leeds have not yet made a signing in the current window, although have opted to recall young forward Sonny Perkins from his loan spell at Oxford United.