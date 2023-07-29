All Sections
Leeds United, Everton and Stoke City 'have approached' Serie A star previously linked with Arsenal and Chelsea

Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs to have made an approach for Napoli star Hirving Lozano.
Tom Coates
Published 29th Jul 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 15:09 BST

The 27-year-old lifted the Serie A title last season and has previously been linked with Premier League giants such as Arsenal and Chelsea. According to W Deportes, he has an uncertain future and there has been interest from both Saudi Arabia and the United States.

However, the Mexican outlet has also claimed approaches have been made by Leeds, Everton and Stoke City. Newcastle United were also said to be keen but have reportedly dropped out of the race.

The report claims an offer from MLS side LAFC is on the table and would give Lozano a “significant salary increase”. If LAFC do indeed secure his signature, the Mexico international would be linking up with former Leeds prospect Mateusz Bogusz.

The 27-year-old lifted the Serie A title last season. Image: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty ImagesThe 27-year-old lifted the Serie A title last season. Image: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
The 27-year-old lifted the Serie A title last season. Image: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Lozano has been regular fixture in the Napoli side since joining in 2019. He had previously represented PSV Eindhoven, for whom he scored an impressive 40 goals in 79 appearances. Before moving to Europe, he cut his teeth in his native Mexico with Pachuca.

