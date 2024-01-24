The Toffees are believed to have paid £20m to secure the services of Godfrey back in 2020 and he made a promising start to life at Goodison Park. His form earned him a maiden England call-up but the 26-year-old is no longer a Toffees regular.

His slide down the pecking order has fuelled speculation regarding his future, with Leeds and Sheffield United among the clubs credited with interest. He has also been linked with AC Milan.

The Italian giants may be better placed to land Godfrey, with TEAMtalk claiming he is moving towards an overseas switch. Everton are said to prefer a sale, with Leeds looking for a loan deal with an option to buy. Clubs in Europe are said to be offering better terms for a full sale.

Ben Godfrey has struggled for minutes at Everton this season. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It the defender did indeed leave England, it would mark his first venture away from the country of his birth.

A product of York City’s academy, Godfrey went on to become a key figure under current Leeds boss Daniel Farke at Norwich City. Since leaving the Canaries for Everton, he has amassed 80 appearances for the club.