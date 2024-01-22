The 26-year-old was capped by England as recently as 2021 but has slipped down the pecking order at Goodison Park. This season, he has been an unused substitute for the Toffees in all but two of their Premier League games.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, both the Whites and the Blades are showing interest in securing Godfrey’s services. However, there is also said to be interest from Italian giants AC Milan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report claims he could prove to be a low-cost signing for the Rossoneri, who sit third in the Serie A table behind Juventus and Inter.

Everton's Ben Godfrey is reportedly of interest to Sheffield United and Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Godfrey is no stranger to Yorkshire, having started his professional career with York City. He has also worked with Leeds boss Daniel Farke before, when both were employed by Norwich City.