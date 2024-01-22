The Blades have been linked with a host of players this month, with Chris Wilder keen to boost his side’s chances of Premier League survival. According to TEAMtalk, the club are seriously considering a move for Worrall.

A vastly experienced defender, Worrall is Forest’s captain but is no longer the indispensable figure he once was. The 27-year-old was frozen out under Steve Cooper and has not been favoured by Nuno Espirito Santo since his arrival at the City Ground.

The report claims Forest could be willing to sell Worrall if the price is right.

Joe Worrall has fallen down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest and has reportedly attracted interest from Sheffield United. Image: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

He started each of Forest’s opening five Premier League games but has not completed 90 minutes in the Premier League since. Sheffield United could potentially offer more minutes and may need to bolster defensively if Anel Ahmedhodzic departs.

The Bosnia & Herzegovina international has been linked with a move away from Bramall Lane, although reports have indicated Sheffield United would want a hefty fee.