The 24-year-old claimed there was European interest in securing his services back in the summer, although a move away from Bramall Lane failed to materialise.

He remained in South Yorkshire beyond the summer deadline and has featured in every Premier League fixture he has been available for since. However, there is once again understood to be interest in securing his signature.

According to Football Insider, Napoli have tabled a bid for the Bosnia & Herzegovina international. The report claims Sheffield United could be forced to sell the defender to generate funds for January business of their own.

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic has reportedly attracted interest. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Speaking before the opening of the window, Blades owner Prince Abdullah admitted a big offer would lead to a tough decision depending on the player in question.

As reported by The Star, he said: "As it stands right now, we will be bringing some players in January, even if we don’t sell anybody. But say that we get a big offer for one of our players, then it will be a tough decision depending on who the player is.

"But of course then immediately we have to buy. Like say that we sell one of our players, we will buy maybe two or three younger good players in that position to make us stronger this season and next season.”

The Blades have been linked with some defenders themselves, including West Ham United’s Ben Johnson and AFC Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham.