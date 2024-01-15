Sheffield United are reportedly keen on AFC Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham, a player also said to be of interest to Leeds United.

The 26-year-old has struggled for minutes in the Premier League this season, making just five appearances. Just two of those appearances have been from the start, with Cherries boss Andoni Iraola opting for alternatives in the heart of defence.

According to The Sun, Sheffield United are keen to add Mepham to their squad to boost their hopes of survival in the top flight. The Blades currently sit bottom of the Premier League, despite recent promise shown under Chris Wilder.

Bournemouth could reportedly sanction a sale if the deal put on the table is suitable for them.

Mepham has also been linked with Sheffield United’s Yorkshire rivals Leeds, although the Whites would be unable to offer the Premier League football the Blades can.

Leeds do, however, have a strong Welsh contingent within their squad. Mepham would be in the company of international teammates Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James if he was to make the move to Elland Road.