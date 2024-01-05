Here is the latest January transfer window news round-up, featuring Sheffield United, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and more.

The current window is just five days old yet is already proving to be a busy one for Yorkshire clubs. Deals have been struck, bold decisions on loanees have been made and the rumour mill is turning at a rapid pace.

Here is The Yorkshire Post’s transfer news round-up for Friday, January 5, bring you some of the latest headlines.

Sheffield United land former Blackburn Rovers star

Sheffield United have made an early statement of intent with the loan capture of Ben Brereton Diaz. The former Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers marksman has joined on loan from Villareal until the end of the season

Leeds United linked with Burnley defender

Leeds United have been linked with Burnley defender Connor Roberts. The Wales international has slipped down the pecking order at Turf Moor and he is described as one to keep an eye on as the Whites seek to bolster their ranks in the window.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder set for exit with loan switch ‘moving apace’

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson is reportedly closing in on a loan move to League One outfit Charlton Athletic. The 25-year-old is said to be due to undergo a medical with the Addicks.

Hull City man attracting League One interest

Hull City midfielder Greg Docherty is said to be attracting admirers, with League One sides Bristol Rovers and Charlton Athletic among those reportedly interested. The former Rangers man has found competition for minutes stiff at the MKM Stadium this term.

Huddersfield Town recruit former Brighton forward

Huddersfield Town have made their second signing of the window, securing the services of imposing Serbian forward Bojan Radulovic. The 24-year-old has arrived from HJK Helsinki for an undisclosed fee and penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Everton ‘still working’ on signing Leeds United star

Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto was the subject of plenty of transfer speculation in the last window. He was strongly linked with Everton and the Toffees are reportedly still working on a deal for the Italy international.

Sheffield Wednesday keeping ‘close eye’ on Premier League midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be among the clubs keeping tabs on West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry. The 23-year-old finished the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Rotherham United.

Bradford City extend defender’s loan