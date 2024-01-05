All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Everton 'still working' to sign Leeds United attacker with talks 'in progress'

Everton are reportedly still working on a deal for Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Jan 2024, 12:48 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 12:48 GMT

The 20-year-old’s stock soared last season, as he emerged as a bright spark in a dismal campaign for the Whites. Following the club’s relegation to the Championship, speculation regarding his future was rife.

Everton were strongly linked with Italy international in the summer and a protracted transfer saga ensued when he handed in a transfer request. The relationship between Leeds and Gnonto was eventually repaired and he was retained, but he has not seen as much action as expected this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has made just seven league starts, with Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James becoming Daniel Farke’s preferred options out wide. Georginio Rutter has been favoured as the man to lead the line, while Joel Piroe has more often than not been part of the attacking quartet.

Wilfried Gnonto has not been the key figure many expected him to be for Leeds United this season. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesWilfried Gnonto has not been the key figure many expected him to be for Leeds United this season. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Wilfried Gnonto has not been the key figure many expected him to be for Leeds United this season. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, talks with Leeds have been in progress for weeks with Everton still keen on Gnonto.

Everton are said to consider him a “main target” for the January transfer window.

There has already been some activity at Elland Road in the early stages of the window. Young forward Sonny Perkins has been recalled from his loan spell at Oxford United, while defender Djed Spence has been sent back to Tottenham Hotspur.

Related topics:EvertonCrysencio SummervilleItalyDaniel Farke