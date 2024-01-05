The 20-year-old’s stock soared last season, as he emerged as a bright spark in a dismal campaign for the Whites. Following the club’s relegation to the Championship, speculation regarding his future was rife.

Everton were strongly linked with Italy international in the summer and a protracted transfer saga ensued when he handed in a transfer request. The relationship between Leeds and Gnonto was eventually repaired and he was retained, but he has not seen as much action as expected this season.

He has made just seven league starts, with Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James becoming Daniel Farke’s preferred options out wide. Georginio Rutter has been favoured as the man to lead the line, while Joel Piroe has more often than not been part of the attacking quartet.

Wilfried Gnonto has not been the key figure many expected him to be for Leeds United this season. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, talks with Leeds have been in progress for weeks with Everton still keen on Gnonto.

Everton are said to consider him a “main target” for the January transfer window.