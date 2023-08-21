Leeds United transfer news: Willy Gnonto interest 'blocked' says agent as Whites stand firm

Willy Gnonto's agent claims Leeds United are holding firm in their refusal to sell the striker by rejecting Premier League interest in the 19-year-old.

With £24m from Bournemouth for Tyler Adams now swelling the kitty, manager Daniel Farke is much more interested in adding to a squad which has been badly exposed in the last two games.

Everton are the English club most interested in signing Gnonto, who was racially abused at the weekend after making himself unavailable for the last three matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Gnonto’s attitude, the Whites maintain they do not want to sell.

Whether this will ultimately prove to be anything more than brinkmanship remains to be seen with Atalanta reportedly interested in spending some of the money Manchester United paid them for Rasmus Hojland on the forward on Gnonto, but for now Leeds appear to be standing firm.

“The situation is complicated,” said Gnonto’s agent, Claudio Vigorelli. “Leeds are blocking the requests we have in the Premier League.”

Although nine players left before Adams on Sunday seven went on loan. Ethan Ampadu, at £7m, is the only significant buy, with Sam Byram a free agent and Karl Darlow's price reflecting him being in the final 12 months of his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But having not been able to name a full nine-man bench in either of the last two Championship games, even with two goalkeepers there, Farke is keen to beef out his squad with quantity as well as quality.

IN LIMBO: Willy Gnonto does not want to play for Leeds United but is not being allowed to leave

He has been helped by Chelsea's interest in Adams, which fell through when they instead signed Moises Caicedo and Roman Lavia. They triggered a £20m release clause but by the time Bournemouth came in it had expired, extracting a further £4m.

Jonjo Shelvey and Kenny McLean have been linked as possible midfield signings who know what it takes to get out of the division.

Shelvey only joined Nottingham Forest in January but it has not worked out. The 31-year-old deep-lying playmaker has made just six starts, and is yet to feature this season but was a key player when Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United won the 2016-17 Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In signing Byram and coming close to Max Aarons, Farke has shown he is happy to go back to players he had so much Championship success with at Norwich City. McLean, also 31, was part of his title-winning sides in 2019 and 2021 but spent the second half of last season on loan at Aberdeen.

Ampadu and Archie Gray have formed a formidable midfield partnership but back-up Darko Gyabi has not featured yet and Lewis Bate only as a late League Cup substitute, leaving just Jamie Shackleton as an obvious, natural replacement.

Josh Sargent is another Farke signed for Norwich, in 2021, and the American striker scored 13 goals last season. Rangers are said to be rivalling Leeds for Millwall centre-back Jake Cooper.