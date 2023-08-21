Leeds United 'considering' move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Jonjo Shelvey
The 31-year-old has not played in the Premier League for Forest since April and appears to be far down the pecking order at the club.
According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are understood to be weighing up a swoop and Forest are open to offloading him.
There have been numerous departures from the Leeds midfield this summer and Daniel Farke is currently operating with a threadbare squad.
Adam Forshaw left following the expiry of his contract, while Marc Roca has left on loan and Tyler Adams has completed a permanent move to AFC Bournemouth.
Weston McKennie featured regularly after joining on loan from Juventus last season but returned to his parent club following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.
Shelvey would add a wealth of experience to the Leeds midfield, having racked up nearly 300 Premier League appearances.
He only joined Forest in January, when he completed a move to the City Ground from Newcastle United.