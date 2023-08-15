Daniel Farke does not expect Leeds United's forgotten man Helder Costa to still be at the club after the transfer window shuts.

The Portuguese international winger has a year left on his Elland Road contract but has not played for the club since August 2021.

Since then he has been on two season-long loans, at Valencia and Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

Whilst the future of a number of senior players remains up in the air, manager Farke seems sure that Costa's is not.

FORGOTTEN: Helder Costa on what looks set to be his final Leeds United appearance, against Crewe Alexandra in the League Cup in August 2021

“Helder, it's clear,” he said. “So we were quite open. He was quite open, at any point, he wants to leave the club and there will be a decision.

“So, more or less, from the beginning of pre-season he was not in our plans and we were not in his plan so it's fair to think there will be a solution.”

Ironically, in his time in England, Costa gained an unfortunate reputation as a player well suited to the Championship, but not the Premier League, an important part of promotion-winning sides at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds, but discarded in the top flight.

He made 30 Championship starts on loan from Leeds in 2019-20, but has only kicked off 16 Premier League matches since the £16m obligation to buy him kicked in. He scored seven league goals in total for the club.

If Costa is unable to find a European club by the September 1 deadline, the Saudi transfer window remains open until September 20.