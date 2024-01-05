The Whites are a body lighter at full-back following their decision to bring a premature end to Djed Spence’s loan spell at Elland Road. He has returned to Tottenham Hotspur having made seven appearances across an injury-disrupted stint.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Roberts is one to keep an eye on as Leeds look to bolster their ranks in the January transfer window. Meanwhile, there is said to be interest in the long-serving Luke Ayling from Middlesbrough.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Witcoop said: “Luke Ayling out of Leeds to Middlesbrough and Connor Roberts in from Burnley to Elland Road is a potential deal to keep an eye on. Leeds looking for a new full-back following Djed Spence’s loan return.”

Connor Roberts has struggled for minutes at Burnley in recent weeks. Image: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Archie Gray has filled the right-back slot for much of the current season, while Ayling has slipped down the pecking order. Injury struggles for Sam Byram, Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton have only heightened Gray’s importance.

Roberts has been on Burnley’s books since 2021, when he joined the Clarets from Swansea City.