Sheffield United and Rangers 'monitoring' West Ham United man who is of 'interest' to Leeds United

Sheffield United and Rangers are reportedly monitoring West Ham United defender Ben Johnson – a player also linked with Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:18 GMT

The Hammers academy graduate has found opportunities limited in the Premier League this season, managing just two league outings. He has been linked with Leeds, although the Whites have reportedly not made an official approach.

They may have a battle on their hands if they do try lure Johnson to Elland Road, as according to Mail Online, he is being monitored by Sheffield United and Rangers.

West Ham would reportedly want a fee for the defender, who will be out of contract at the end of the season. The report claims he has not accepted the terms of new contract proposals.

Ben Johnson has struggled for minutes at West Ham United this season. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesBen Johnson has struggled for minutes at West Ham United this season. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Sheffield United have conceded more goals than any other Premier League club this season, therefore strengthening defensively appears a natural priority. Leeds, on the other hand, are two bodies down in defence following the departures of Djed Spence and Luke Ayling.

Leeds opted to end Spence’s loan stay early, while the long-serving Ayling was allowed to join Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season.

Daniel Farke’s squad is yet to be added to in the current window, although they have been linked with a host of players.

