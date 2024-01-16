The Hammers academy graduate has found opportunities limited in the Premier League this season, managing just two league outings. He has been linked with Leeds, although the Whites have reportedly not made an official approach.

They may have a battle on their hands if they do try lure Johnson to Elland Road, as according to Mail Online, he is being monitored by Sheffield United and Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Ham would reportedly want a fee for the defender, who will be out of contract at the end of the season. The report claims he has not accepted the terms of new contract proposals.

Ben Johnson has struggled for minutes at West Ham United this season. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Sheffield United have conceded more goals than any other Premier League club this season, therefore strengthening defensively appears a natural priority. Leeds, on the other hand, are two bodies down in defence following the departures of Djed Spence and Luke Ayling.