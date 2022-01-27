Leeds United fall back, Barnsley’s slide, Grant McCann’s sacking at Hull City and the promotion hopes of Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United – FootballTalk Podcast

THE only football podcast that covers the trials and tribulations of all 11 of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

By YP Sport
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 4:45 pm

On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner, Leon Wobschall and host Mark Singleton discuss the step back taken by Leeds United with defeat to Newcastle, Barnsley’s worrying slide, the sacking of Grant McCann by Hull City and the promotion chances of Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

