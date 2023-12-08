Harry Keyes, 22, of Huddersfield Road in Mirfield, was arrested at Elland Road on August 6. Leeds were facing Cardiff City and police evidence gatherers saw him making aeroplane gestures believed to have been referencing the death of former Bluebirds forward Emiliano Sala.

Sala died in a plane crash back in 2019, at the age of 28. Keyes was charged with a Section 5 public order offence in relation to the incident. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Leeds Magistrates Court today (December 8). He was fined £107 with £85 prosecution costs and £43 victim surcharge.

Chief Inspector Pete Hall led the policing operation at the match and said: “Directing chants, comments or gestures that refer to tragic incidents at rival fans is highly offensive and can cause genuine distress to those affected by those incidents.

“It has absolutely no place in football, and people going to games should be in no doubt about how seriously the authorities and the clubs will treat any such incidents.