Former Leeds United goalkeeper Nigel Martyn has lifted the lid on the dispute that led to his eventual move from Elland Road to Everton.

Martyn spent seven years at Leeds and is still considered among the club’s greats. He amassed 265 appearances between the sticks for the Whites but lost the number one spot in his final campaign.

He left for Everton in 2003, although a disagreement with former Leeds boss Terry Venables had set the wheels in motion for an exit in 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having been away with England for the 2002 World Cup, Martyn was not afforded the same break many of his international teammates were.

Speaking on popular podcast Undr The Cosh, Martyn explained: “It wasn't great. My situation was I'd played every game that season for Leeds, got lucky enough to get picked in the World Cup squad, got to Japan and [South] Korea, got to the quarter-finals.

“[I] came back after that tournament, had 12 days off and had to report for pre-season training. It's not long enough. The Arsenal players, the Man U players, get one month from the day you're knocked out. See you in a month.

Nigel Martyn is still considered among Leeds United's greats. | Gary Oakley/Getty Images

“Terry was the manager but Terry wasn't in at the club at the time. Eddie Gray was taking training. I've come in, training with Steve Sutton [goalkeeping coach], Robbo [Paul Robinson], had a couple of days training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eddie said 'we're going on a trip to Australia, China and Thailand'. I'd literally just come from there - I need a break. I said to Ed 'can I not go on that trip? I've just come from that part of the world, I'm knackered, I want to get home, I want to have a bit of time with my family, and for getting the best out of me, for you, it's best if you leave me here'. He said 'I don't think the new manager's going to like that'.”

Gray’s prediction came true, as Martyn and Venables clashed regarding the former’s request for time off.

Martyn said: “The next day, at training, it was wet, I was covered in mud, me and Robbo were working hard with Steve Sutton, pre-season, going through it again. Eddie comes jogging over - 'get yourself in, the manager's ringing you in 15 minutes'.

“He said 'what's this, you're not coming on the trip?'. I said 'you've been England manager, I've played every game last season, not missed a session, training, gone straight to a World Cup, I'm knackered. I need a break. If you want me at your best, just let me do that’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[He said] 'I can't have a senior player dipping out of this. If you don't come on this trip, you're never going to play for Leeds United again', and put the phone down.”

Martyn left for Everton a year later, endearing himself to the Goodison Park faithful before hanging up his gloves in 2006.