Leeds United flop linked with Manchester United and Arsenal amid career renaissance
The USA international spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Elland Road and underwhelmed despite arriving with impressive pedigree. He made a total of 20 appearances for the club before returning to parent club Juventus upon the completion of his loan stay.
His time in the Premier League led many to believe he would be cast aside by Juventus but he has enjoyed a revival in Serie A. He has returned to the fold and registered seven assists in 26 league outings.
According to GiveMeSport, Manchester United have identified McKennie as a good option as they look to freshen up their midfield in the summer transfer window.
He is also said to have been identified as a potential option by Arsenal, who are in contention to lift the Premier League title this season. The news may come as a surprise to Leeds fans, who did not exactly warm to McKennie during his stint in West Yorkshire.
However, it may come as less of a shock to those who have watched the midfielder complete a relatively smooth re-integration process at Juventus.
Juventus are said to be likely to move McKennie on if they cannot agree on a new contract, with the club reportedly keen not to see him depart as a free agent.
The report claims Manchester United could secure his services for £15m, a fee unlikely to be seen as particularly hefty by a Red Devils hierarchy that have approved more lucrative deals in the past.