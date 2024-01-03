The 23-year-old, currently on loan at Union Berlin, was not present at Harrogate Magistrates Court for the hearing but pleaded guilty to speeding.

He was caught driving at 37 miles per hour in a Mercedes-AMG on the A6040 Knaresborough Road, which has a 30 miles per hour speed limit, on March 12, 2023.

Aaronson, of Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, already had 10 points on his driving licence and was issued with a further three.

Brenden Aaronson joined Leeds United in May 2022. Image: Bruce Rollinson

He was ordered to pay a total of £1,022 in costs, comprised of a £666 fine, £266 surcharge and £90 prosecution costs. Aaronson was ordered to pay in full within 28 days.