All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Leeds United footballer banned from driving as speeding offence takes licence points tally to 13

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson has been issued with a six-month driving ban.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 12:41 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 12:42 GMT

The 23-year-old, currently on loan at Union Berlin, was not present at Harrogate Magistrates Court for the hearing but pleaded guilty to speeding.

He was caught driving at 37 miles per hour in a Mercedes-AMG on the A6040 Knaresborough Road, which has a 30 miles per hour speed limit, on March 12, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aaronson, of Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, already had 10 points on his driving licence and was issued with a further three.

Brenden Aaronson joined Leeds United in May 2022. Image: Bruce RollinsonBrenden Aaronson joined Leeds United in May 2022. Image: Bruce Rollinson
Brenden Aaronson joined Leeds United in May 2022. Image: Bruce Rollinson

He was ordered to pay a total of £1,022 in costs, comprised of a £666 fine, £266 surcharge and £90 prosecution costs. Aaronson was ordered to pay in full within 28 days.

The USA international joined Leeds in May 2022 and spent the duration of the 2022/23 campaign at Elland Road.

He was part of the Whites squad that was relegated from the Premier League before joining German outfit Union Berlin on a season-long loan deal in July last year.