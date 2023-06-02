Leeds United star Rodrigo has earned a recall to the Spain squad ahead of the Nations League finals.

The 32-year-old has 27 caps for his national team but has not won a cap since November 2021, when he was still playing under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

He was a bright spark in a dismal 2022/23 season for the Whites, scoring 13 league goals and coming away with some credit at the end of a campaign from which few did.

It remains to be seen whether he has played his last game in a Leeds shirt, with high-profile departures expected this summer as the club prepares for life back in the Championship.

He was a marquee signing in 2020, after Leeds had secured their return to the top flight. He struggled for consistency during his first two years in West Yorkshire but found form during season number three.

Among those joining him in the Spain squad for the Nations League finals are Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte, Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal and Barcelona prodigy Gavi.

Below is the latest Spain squad in full: