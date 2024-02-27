The Blues are heading into the fifth-round tie on the back of Carabao Cup heartbreak, having lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the final at the weekend. They will be heavily favoured to see off the Whites but will be coming up against an in-form side.

However, it appears likely they will have to do without Nkunku, who could face a month on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino said: "We heard yesterday that Nkunku was injured. We don't know when he got injured. We need to see. At the moment, it's three or four weeks maybe out. We hope no more."

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is preparing his side to host Leeds United. Image: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

In another potential boost for Leeds, Pochettino admitted he has a tired squad following the Carabao Cup final, which was only settled after extra time.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

He said: “They are all tired. Always when you lose a final, it's not easy to recover. But I am so happy because they are really focused, they move forward.

"Disappointed because we cannot win the Carabao Cup but we need to move on and compete tomorrow. I'm happy because they react well and they are in a very positive moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An old rivalry will be renewed when Chelsea and Leeds meet and Pochettino is anticipating a tough test, despite the Whites being a Championship outfit.

He said: "We want to go to the end [of the FA Cup] and we have a very good opponent in front [of us] in Leeds. It is going to be tough but we need to feel confidence and energy.

"I think it is going to be tough for all of the circumstances. We need to be strong, have energy. Of course, we are aware [of the rivalry]. Leeds tomorrow is going to be tough. I think of course, I understand the disappointment from our fans but we need their help as always. Leeds is going to be pushing with four or five thousand fans.”