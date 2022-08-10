Leeds United handed 'renewed hope' in pursuit of £21m-rated forward, Hull City keen on Watford defender as Middlesbrough eye ex-Barnsley and Leeds midfielder on loan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, the Ligue 1 champions have finally made a decision on the 20-year-old's future with the club open to offloading the striker who spent the last two seasons on loan at Lens.

Leeds reportedly had a bid of £17m rejected earlier in the transfer window with it said PSG would accept an offer of £21m for the player.

The Whites have been active in the transfer market and made their eighth signing of the summer on Monday as Joel Robles joined the club following the expiration of his contract at Real Betis.

Leeds have been linked with a handful of attackers as cover for Patrick Bamford, who spent large parts of last season out with injury. Nice and Rennes are also reported to be interested in Kalimuendo.

Hull City interested in Watford defender

The Athletic have reported that Hull City are interested in Watford right-back Jeremy Ngakia. The Tigers have had an incredibly-busy summer as owner Acun Ilicali looks to strengthen the squad ahead of his first full season since taking over earlier this year.

The 21-year-old defender joined Watford in 2020 after his West Ham contract expired and signed a four-year deal at Vicarage Road.

TRANSFER TARGET: Arnaud Kalimuendo, left, will be allowed to leave PSG this summer, according to reports. Picture: Getty Images.

On Tuesday, Hull signed goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala on a three-year contract.

Middlesbrough want Mowatt on loan

Middlesbrough are eyeing a loan move for West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt, according to the Daily Mail. The 27-year-old is seen as the ideal replacement for Marcus Tavernier, who moved to Bournemouth at the beginning August.

Mowatt, who was born in Doncaster, came through the academy at Leeds United before going on to make over 100 appearances for the club.

ALEX MOWATT: Is reportedly being eyed by Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty Images.

He joined Barnsley in 2017 and passed the 100-game mark at Oakwell before leaving at the end of his contract last summer. West Brom signed him on a free transfer.