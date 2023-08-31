All Sections
Leeds United are said to have made an approach for Werder Bremen midfielder Ilia Gruev.
Tom Coates
Tom Coates
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 11:31 BST

Transfer deadline day arrives tomorrow (September 1), leaving the Whites with a short window in which to finish off their squad reshaping.

Six new signings have been made at Elland Road this summer but a spate of departures have deprived Daniel Farke of admirable squad depth.

However, Leeds are said to be in the process of trying to bolster their midfield.

Leeds United are said to have made an approach for Werder Bremen midfielder Ilia Gruev. Image: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images
Leeds United are said to have made an approach for Werder Bremen midfielder Ilia Gruev. Image: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

According to Mail Online, Gruev is a key target for the Whites and an approach has been made.

A senior Bulgaria international, the 23-year-old has made a total of 33 appearances in the Bundesliga.

He is a defensive midfielder by trade and if a deal was to be struck, he could potentially ease the burden currently being placed on Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray.

Related topics:Elland RoadDaniel FarkeEthan Ampadu