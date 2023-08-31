Leeds United are said to have made an approach for Werder Bremen midfielder Ilia Gruev.

Transfer deadline day arrives tomorrow (September 1), leaving the Whites with a short window in which to finish off their squad reshaping.

Six new signings have been made at Elland Road this summer but a spate of departures have deprived Daniel Farke of admirable squad depth.

However, Leeds are said to be in the process of trying to bolster their midfield.

According to Mail Online, Gruev is a key target for the Whites and an approach has been made.

A senior Bulgaria international, the 23-year-old has made a total of 33 appearances in the Bundesliga.