Leeds United hierarchy face increasing pressure to appoint permanent head coach as season reaches crisis point

LEEDS UNITED'S hierarchy are facing growing pressure to bring in a permanent head coach after the club's fraught Premier League season reached a crisis point after a pitiful 1-0 defeat at relegation rivals Everton.

In their biggest game of the campaign to date, United - led for a third successive game by interim head coach Michael Skubala - failed to muster a single effort on target as the hosts recorded back-to-back home wins for the first time since last April and moved out of the drop zone. Wins for Bournemouth and Southampton - who visit Elland Road in a crunch fixture on Saturday - compounded a bad day for United, who now find themselves in 19th place after a 10th successive league game without victory.

The run has equalled their longest winless sequence in Premier League history, previously set between March and August 1997.

Leeds have now also won just two league matches in 20 for the first time since 1947.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Victor Orta, Sporting Director of Leeds United (C) points to their ear alongside Angus Kinnear, Managing Director of Leeds United (L) during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Leeds United at Goodison Park on February 18, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Speaking after the game, Skubala said that he was expecting to lead preparations for Saturday's key game with the Saints, but the manner of United's dreadful defeat at Goodison Park may prompt a re-evaluation.

After sacking Jesse Marsch earlier this month, Leeds were thwarted in their search for a long-term appointment, having been interested in Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola and Feyenoord’s Arne Slot among others. Leeds had also been assessing several interim options for the remainder of the season.

Names on the radar reportedly included ex-Wolves and Spurs head coach Nuno Espiritio Santo and Steven Gerrard - before the board decided to stick with Skubala, with two generally good performances against Manchester United buying an element of time. Events on Merseyside have heightened the pressure to look at other options. Fresh reports over the weekend have linked Leeds with Santo, who is currently coaching Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

Meanwhile, speaking on Saturday night, former Liverpool and Newcastle United manager Rafael Benítez revealed that he is open for a return to Premier League management as long as it is the “right project”.

Leeds United's English Interim co-manager Michael Skubala gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Leeds United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on February 18, 2023. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

On his future, Skubala said: "I am just talking to the board and having conversations. At the minute, I’m planning training for next week against Southampton.

"A big coaching week and it's my job to try and get them prepared again to Southampton as much as we can. I'm happy to shoulder the job, I'm happy to do the best job I can. We need to be better, we need to prepare, we need to get better with the ball but no, I'm happy."

Leeds' last league victory came against south-coast opposition in the shape of Bournemouth on November 5 - before the break for the World Cup in Qatar.

But despite their abysmal form since, Skubala remains confident that Leeds can pull away from trouble, with 15 games still to go.