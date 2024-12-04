Leeds United hit and miss amid promotion battle with Sheffield United and Middlesbrough - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, panellists Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the batttle for supremacy in the Championship with Sheffield United, Leeds United and Middlesbrough all in the thick of it – and all able to produce wins on a regular basis, the Blades seeing off rivals Sunderland at Bramall Lane, while Middlesbrough overcame struggling and managerless Hull City at The Riverside.
Leeds came unstuck at Blackburn Rovers but remain firmly in the picture.
Sheffield Wednesday appear to be on the up after a late win at Derby County, while Rotherham United will hope they have turned a corner with Tuesday’s 2-1 win at home to Lincoln City. Finally, Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver was left angered by his team’s softness as they went down 2-0 at Salford City.
