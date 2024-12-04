THE go-to football show that regularly features all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, panellists Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the batttle for supremacy in the Championship with Sheffield United, Leeds United and Middlesbrough all in the thick of it – and all able to produce wins on a regular basis, the Blades seeing off rivals Sunderland at Bramall Lane, while Middlesbrough overcame struggling and managerless Hull City at The Riverside.

Leeds came unstuck at Blackburn Rovers but remain firmly in the picture.

Sheffield Wednesday appear to be on the up after a late win at Derby County, while Rotherham United will hope they have turned a corner with Tuesday’s 2-1 win at home to Lincoln City. Finally, Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver was left angered by his team’s softness as they went down 2-0 at Salford City.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.