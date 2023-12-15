All Sections
Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough impacted by latest Sky Sports TV selections

Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough have been impacted by the latest round of TV coverage selections.
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Dec 2023, 15:27 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 15:27 GMT

An additional three Championship fixtures have been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports, leading to changes to both dates and kick-off times. Each of the the chosen games features a Yorkshire club.

Huddersfield Town’s trip to Queens Park Rangers will now take place on Sunday, January 28, with a 1:30pm kick-off. The R’s will be looking for revenge having fallen to defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium in October.

Bristol City and Leeds United will now meet under the lights at Ashton Gate on Friday, February 2. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm. The two sides last met in October, when Leeds ran out 2-1 winners at Elland Road.

Middlesbrough's clash with Sunderland will be televised. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesMiddlesbrough's clash with Sunderland will be televised. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
The final moved fixture is the one between Middlesbrough and Sunderland at the Riverside. Kick-off is now scheduled for 12pm on Sunday, February 4. Michael Carrick’s men stunned the Black Cats in their last meeting, romping to a 4-0 victory at the Stadium of Light.

Below are the new fixture dates in full.

Sunday, January 28: Queens Park Rangers v Huddersfield Town, 1:30pm kick-off

Friday, February 2: Bristol City v Leeds United, 8pm kick-off

Sunday, February 4: Middlesbrough v Sunderland, 12pm kick-off

