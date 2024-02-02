Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday impacted by latest Sky Sports coverage selections
Five Championship matches scheduled to take place in early March have been chosen for live TV coverage, causing changes to dates and kick-off times.
Among the impacted fixtures is the Yorkshire derby between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United, which will now kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday, March 2.
Sheffield Wednesday have also had their schedule adjusted, as their meeting with Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough has been chosen for live broadcast. It had initially been scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, but has been brought forward by 24 hours.
It will now kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday, March 5.
West Bromwich Albion’s clash with Coventry City has also been picked up by Sky, as has Ipswich Town’s meeting with Bristol City. West Brom’s trip to Queens Park Rangers rounds off the list of selections.
Below are the new dates and kick-off times in full.
Friday, March 1: West Bromwich Albion v Coventry City, 8pm
Saturday, March 2: Huddersfield Town v Leeds United, 12:30pm
Tuesday, March 5: Ipswich Town v Bristol City, 8pm
Tuesday, March 5: Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle, 7:45pm
Wednesday, March 6: Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion, 8pm