Five Championship matches scheduled to take place in early March have been chosen for live TV coverage, causing changes to dates and kick-off times.

Among the impacted fixtures is the Yorkshire derby between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United, which will now kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday, March 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday have also had their schedule adjusted, as their meeting with Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough has been chosen for live broadcast. It had initially been scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, but has been brought forward by 24 hours.

Huddersfield Town will lock horns with Leeds United in front of Sky Sports cameras. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

It will now kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday, March 5.

West Bromwich Albion’s clash with Coventry City has also been picked up by Sky, as has Ipswich Town’s meeting with Bristol City. West Brom’s trip to Queens Park Rangers rounds off the list of selections.

Below are the new dates and kick-off times in full.

Friday, March 1: West Bromwich Albion v Coventry City, 8pm

Saturday, March 2: Huddersfield Town v Leeds United, 12:30pm

Tuesday, March 5: Ipswich Town v Bristol City, 8pm

Tuesday, March 5: Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle, 7:45pm