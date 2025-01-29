Leeds United, Hull City and Bradford City and their desire to move on up - The YP FootballTalk Podcast

By YP Sport
Published 29th Jan 2025, 18:30 BST
THE go-to football show that regularly features all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

In this week's show, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest news and developments in and around the Yorkshire football scene.

They start by looking the two games played by Championship leaders Leeds United in the past few days, beating Norwich City before battlking out a stale 0-0 with promotion rivals Burnley.

Have Hull City turned a corner following their 3-0 win over second-placed Sheffield United and can Huddersfield Town quickly stop the rot that has seen them lose their last two games and ground on the top two of Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers.

..
.

Doncaster Rovers maintained their push for automatic promotion by edging out Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Barrow, but they have joined in the race for a top three spot by Bradford City, who boosted their own chances of getting out of League Two with wins over leaders Walsall and struggling Morecambe.

Could Yorkshire have two teams going up from the fourth tier?

